Juanita M. “Nita” Boelman, 89, died Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the Great River Care Center in McGregor, IA. Nita was born January 1, 1934, in Richland Center, WI., the daughter of Harold and Erma (Armstrong) Fry. She was a 1952 graduate of Richland Center High School. While in school, she honed her skills on the piano, accordion, and alto saxophone. During those years, she developed a love of music that would last a lifetime.
On June 3, 1952, Nita was united in marriage with James “Jim” Boelman. Jim and Nita made their first home in South Ruislip, a suburb of London, England, where Dirk was born in 1954. After Jim’s discharge from the service, they settled in Sextonville, Wisconsin, where Duane was born in 1956. In addition to being a loving mom to her two sons, Nita taught piano at home. She was the pianist for the Don Olson trio for many years. In 1974, Nita and Jim moved to Boscobel, where they operated a paint and electrical supply store. Later, they would relocate to Dubuque, IA, where they managed the Key Apartments for several years. Upon retirement, Nita and Jim moved to their much-loved cottage on the Mississippi River in Cassville. After Jim died in 1997, Nita moved to Platteville, WI, to be near her son Dirk and daughter-in-law Karen. She moved to McGregor, IA, in 2021, where her son Duane cared for her.
Survivors include her son Duane Boelman (Ellis Seavey), daughter-in-law Karen Boelman, Sister Charlene (Barney) Easterday, and Grandchildren Amber (Barry) Wilcox, Jamie (Brooke) Boelman, and Mike (Krisha) Boelman and two great-grandchildren Eli and Angel.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her son Dirk, her sister Twila Gillingham, and her parents Harold and Erma Fry.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 11, 2023, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel in Richland Center. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel in Richland Center from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. A private burial will be held at a later date in the Richland Center Cemetery. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
