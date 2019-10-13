Juana Villarroel Morton, age 79, passed away Tuesday, October 8th at the UW Madison Hospital.

Juana was born March 8, 1940, in Calama, Chile to Nicolas and Rosa Villarroel. In 1957, she graduated high school in Antofagasta, Chile and then went on to the University of Chile where she got a degree in Nursing.

In 1969, she married David Morton, a graduate student from Camden, New Jersey, and moved with him to Madison, Wisconsin. She gave birth to their only son, Daniel Morton, in 1974. In 1980, her husband David passed away due to a brain tumor.

Juana worked for 35 years as a recovery room nurse in the UW Hospital. She is survived by Daniel Morton (son), Mia Morton (granddaughter), Elena Morton (granddaughter), Eliana Villarroel (sister), and Alfredo Villarroel (brother).

Services will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, October 15 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the Mass at church.