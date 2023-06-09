Juán José Lopez

MADISON - Juán José López, age 64, stalwart of the Madison Latino community, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. He was born on May 31, 1959, in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Eutimio C. Lopez and Herminia (Macias) Lopez.
Juán came to Madison to earn a degree in social work from the University of Wisconsin. He was the first Latino to serve on the Madison school board, serving 12 years from 1994 - 2006. He was also a cofounder of the Latino Professionals Association of Greater Madison and served on the board of the United Migrant Opportunity Services in Milwaukee, Nuestro Mundo School in Madison, One City Schools, Rotary Foundation and the Latino Chamber of Commerce.
Professionally, Juán served as executive director of Briarpatch Youth Services and the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, and later as a section chief at the state Department of Workforce Development’s Division of Employment & Training. He retired from state service in 2019.
Juán is survived by his sister, Christine (Kirk) Hunter; brother, Eutimio George (Kari) Lopez; brother-in-law, Rudy Medrano; and nieces and nephews: Marissa Medrano, LeAndra Medrano, Jesse DeHoyos Jr., Joseph DeHoyos, Kai (Jesica) Lopez, Eutimio Koi Lopez and Kre Lopez; and great-niece, Palmer Ann Lopez. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Patricia Lopez, Terry Medrano and Irma Lopez.
A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023. A celebration of life will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, with an opportunity to share memories.
Contributions to assist Juán’s family may be gifted to the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County located at 5262 Verona Rd. Fitchburg, WI 53711.