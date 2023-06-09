Juán José Lopez

MADISON - Juán José López, age 64, stalwart of the Madison Latino community, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. He was born on May 31, 1959, in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Eutimio C. Lopez and Herminia (Macias) Lopez. 

Juán came to Madison to earn a degree in social work from the University of Wisconsin. He was the first Latino to serve on the Madison school board, serving 12 years from 1994 - 2006. He was also a cofounder of the Latino Professionals Association of Greater Madison and served on the board of the United Migrant Opportunity Services in Milwaukee, Nuestro Mundo School in Madison, One City Schools, Rotary Foundation and the Latino Chamber of Commerce.