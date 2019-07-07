MADISON, Wis. - Joyce Roosli, age 89, of Madison passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her home.

She was born on July 15, 1929 in Gratiot, WI. Joyce graduated from Darlington High School in 1947, and then moved to Madison to live with her sisters. In 1949 she married Kenneth Wehinger and the couple farmed near South Wayne until Kenneth's death in 1951.

On April 9, 1955 Joyce was united in marriage to Eugene Roosli. Joyce and Eugene owned and operated Roosli Feed and Seed. Later she moved to Madison and worked at Wolf Kubly for 24 years until retiring, and she was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Madison. Joyce was a farm girl growing up she could milk cows and bale hay, but also loved to cook and bake.

She loved yard work and tending her flower gardens. But most of all she was a loving mother and grandmother who took pride in providing for her children and grandchildren.

Joyce is survived by her children Diane (Jeff) Sarbacker, Christopher Roosli, and Susan Brey, step-children Larry (Kathy) Roosli and Vonnie Flannery, grandchildren Jared Sarbacker, Lindsay Brey, and Alex Brey, step-grandchildren Rob Flannery, Robyn Flannery, and Jonathan (Lauren) Roosli. She is further survived by her sisters Margaret Manson, Lois Lunde, Carole Bayer, sisters-in-law Jeanie Meier and Marianne (Bob) Monson.

She was preceded in death by her mother Josephine (Wand) Meier, husband Eugene, son Joely, grandson Justin Sarbacker, son-in-law Ed Brey, brother Clifford Meier, and brother-in-law Jack Manson.

A memorial mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 401 S. Owen Dr., Madison, WI with Monsignor Ken Fiedler officiating. Private inurnment will be in the Belleville Cemetery.

A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the memorial mass from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

Online memorial with guestbook available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com