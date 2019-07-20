Joyce Quackenbush

On July 15, 2019 the Angels lifted Joyce to her celestial home, there to be united forever with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and free, at last, from all pain, suffering and despair.

80 years earlier Joyce Marie Quackenbush was born to Mary and Elmer Smithena, raised and schooled in Iron Mountain, Michigan and received her Nursing Certificate from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Wausau, WI in 1960. Moving to Madison, Joyce nursed and cared for sick and dying cancer patients at University Hospital, first as Floor Nurse, then Unit Head Nurse and finally as a Nursing Supervisor.

Joyce married the love of her life James E. Quackenbush in 1962 and together they raised a daughter, Mary Kelly and a son, James II. Her family was her passion and no moments were more precious than the graduation of her son from The University of South Dakota's Medical School and the birth of her grandson, Alex, and his recent graduation Magna Cum Laude from Lawrence University.

While working full-time and raising her family, Joyce still found time to obtain her bachelor's degree, study German and Spanish at MATC and serve as Pack Leader for the Brownies and Cub Scouts. Of course, Summers were consumed driving and watching her children play youth sports. She also scratched her creative itch with many arts and crafts activities.

Camping and traveling vacations dominated the family's early years. After the children grew up, Joyce and Jim enjoyed visiting Europe while her daughter studied as a student abroad and resorting in Florida and the Caribbean during the winter.

In 1987 Joyce's world was shattered when her beautiful daughter Kelly, was killed in an automobile accident in a faraway land, a tragedy that haunted her until she took her last breath, precipitating the slow decline of her health.

Surviving Joyce are her husband Jim, son Dr. James E. Quackenbush II, M.D., grandson, Alexander J. Quackenbush; sister, Cheryl Reddeman and her children Todd Reddeman and Tami Strang; cousins Marilyn L. Lingenfelter (Randy) and Joyce Taylor (Kent) and their children and grandchildren.

The Family wishes to express their profound gratitude to the staff, doctors, nurses and medical personnel at Meriter and Select Specialty Hospitals who tried valiantly to save Joyce's life.

In keeping with Joyce's wishes there will be a private memorial prayer service and celebration of her life for family and close friends at a later date. Please no gifts or memorial offerings. Just pray that Joyce is now at peace in the joyful embrace of her heavenly family.