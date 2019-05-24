Joyce Marie Peterson, 85, of Fennimore, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her home.

There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Fennimore, Wisconsin. Rev. Kristi Ursin will officiate. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory of Platteville is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Joyce M. Peterson Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Joyce was born on September 18, 1933 in Bell Center, Wisconsin, the daughter of LeRoy and Vera (Barnes) Puckett. She graduated from Blue River High School in 1952. Joyce went to work at Globe Union in Milwaukee for two years until she was married and moved to Colorado Springs; later returning to Wisconsin.

She was then united in marriage to Earl A. Peterson in 1964. Joyce enjoyed sewing, knitting, dancing, ceramics, and quilting. She also loved to spend time with family and friends and did a lot of traveling in both the United States and overseas. Joyce worked as a bookkeeper for Briel's of Fennimore for 31 years and then Lands End for 10 years.

Joyce is survived by two sons, Bradley (Lisa) Kane and Curtis (Bobbi Jo) Kane; three grandchildren, Jonathan (Nicole) Kane, Sadie Kane, and Richard Kane; one great-grandchild, Olivia Kane; sister, Jociel (Ronald) Jones; very good friend, Sue Fleming; and the loving family of Dwaine Garvey. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl Peterson; grandson, Brady Kane; brother, LeRoy Kenneth Puckett; daughter-in-law, Judi Kane; and special friend, Dwaine Garvey.