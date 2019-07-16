MADISON-Joyce Lynn Bloodworth, age 64, of Madison, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

She graduated from Oregon High School in 1973 and attended Milton College. She worked for many years in Madison. Her passion was orangutans and the many cats who walked into her life and never left.



Joyce enjoyed many years together with her mom and their pets, due to Joyce's health issues. She cared about all birds and animals, from the wild foxes, deer, rabbits and raccoons at home, to a special love for monkeys and apes! She did what she could to aid the plight of the orangutans. She was passionate about childhood memories, 60's rock music, and all things vintage! Despite her personal struggles, Joyce always showed amazing compassion for others.



Joyce is survived by her sisters, Lowell Burger, Carol Bloodworth of Steamboat Springs, Colo., Allison (Mig Miner) Bloodworth of Oakland, Calif., Ellen Bloodworth Carr and nephew, Dylan Carr, both of Kiefer, Okla.; and her special stepmother, Joan Bloodworth of Madison. She is also survived by her beloved cats, Spot and Cali. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. J.M.B. Bloodworth and Jean S. Bloodworth.



We would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare and the wonderful nurses at The Villa at Middleton Village for their loving care. Friends will be invited to a memorial gathering in the near future. Memorials may be made to The Orangutan Project (TheOrangutanProject.org), Dane County Humane Society or an animal charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



