Joyce Klusendorf

Joyce Elaine Klusendorf, age 89 of Dodgeville, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Bloomfield Manor.

Joyce was born in Dodgeville on June 2, 1930 to Walter and Alice Mae (Peterson) Urfer. She attended first through eighth grades at Prairie View School and graduated Valedictorian of Spring Green High School's class of 1948. She majored in Home Economics at UW-Madison until 1951 when she married Tom Klusendorf in Spring Green.

While raising their children, she still found the time to complete her studies at UW-Madison and received her BS in 1960. In 1960, they moved to Dodgeville where they owned and operated Klusendorf Chevrolet-Buick. In 1976, Joyce moved to Madison and she worked at Verex Insurance Company. While working full time, she started taking accounting classes at the University and graduated in 1984 with an accounting degree. At this time she began a career with the Department of Natural Resources and after obtaining her CPA in 1986, worked as their accounting supervisor; she retired in 2001 as the audit supervisor for the Wisconsin DNR.

Joyce is survived by her sons Greg (Michele) Klusendorf of Dodgeville, Dave (Debbie Bogosian) of New York City, Brad (Cindy) Klusendorf of Dodgeville and Fritz (Chris Sonderegger) of Monroe; her sisters Bonnie (Bob) Ringelstetter of Prairie Du Sac and Betty (Carlton) Overland of Stoughton, sister-in- law Cynthia Urfer of Morristown, NJ, brother-in-law Cliff Donner of Merrimac; eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Dick Urfer and her sister Judy Donner.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Inurnment at East Side Cemetery in Dodgeville will take place at a later date.