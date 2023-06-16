Joyce Joan Johnson

Joyce J. Johnson, age 89, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 with family by her side.
Joyce was born December 19, 1933 in Superior, Wisconsin to Raymond and Marie Johnson. She was a caring and loving person who always put others first, so it was only fitting that she became a nurse and had a 40-year career helping and caring for those in need. After retirement she continued her compassion by becoming a hospice volunteer. Joyce loved to dance, cook and used her sewing and knitting talents to make wonderful gifts to share. Joyce’s sense of adventure took her on many travels over the years. She loved walking the shores of Lake Superior in the summers and enjoyed her winters in Arizona. She believed in living life to the fullest and thanking the Lord at the end of each day for all her blessings. Her gentle spirit, kindness and strength amazed those around her. She will be greatly missed by her family.
Joyce is survived by her daughters, Marcy (John) Douglas, Julie (Jeff) Karna, Jill (Jim) Sorensen, Nancy Rae (David) Holzem, and sons, Patrick Carroll and Don (Debbie Staton) Carroll. She is further survived by 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren (another one on the way), all whom she adored. Joyce was proceeded in death by her parents; her sister, Shirley Wallin, and great-grandson, Liam Carroll.
Per her request, only a private family celebration of life will take place.
The family wishes to thank Shelly and the staff at Meadow View Memory Care in Baraboo, as well as Allison, Jennifer and the SSM Hospice staff for their compassionate care of Joyce in her final days.
