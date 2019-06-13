Joyce J. Gilbertson, age 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Reena Senior Living in Fort Atkinson, WI.

She was born June 30, 1923 in Sleepy Eye, MN to Isaac C. and Jessica M. Johnson. Joyce married Emil Willard Gilbertson in 1940. They were blessed with three children, Ronald, Judith and Bruce. Over her lifetime, Joyce called several cities her home, including Bemidji and Edina MN, River Falls and Fort Atkinson WI.

Joyce truly lived life to the fullest. She was a devoted friend who held lifelong friendships. She enjoyed helping to care for her grandchildren and spending time with her great grandchildren. She traveled extensively throughout the United States. Her sense of humor will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her son, Bruce (Betty) Gilbertson of Fort Atkinson. She is also survived by son-in-law, Marvin Huiras of New Ulm, MN; daughter-in-law, Carol Gilbertson of Lake Jackson, TX; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and many dear friends who were like family to Joyce.

She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Gilbertson and daughter, Judith Hurias, great granddaughter Alexus Hogan and several cherished friends.

Family, friends and others whose lives Joyce touched are invited to a gathering at Reena Senior Living, 737 Reena Ave, Fort Atkinson, WI on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. A private funeral service will be held in Sleepy Eye, MN at a later date.

Joyce's family would like to thank all of the caring staff at SSM Health, Reena and Rainbow Hospice for their attentive care and friendship.

If desired, memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice in Jefferson.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

