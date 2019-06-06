Joyce Hannah Nelson

Joyce Nelson, age 87, of Baraboo, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Memorial funeral service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Baraboo, WI with Reverend Karen Holstad officiating. A Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m.

Joyce was born November 14, 1931 in Marshfield, Wisconsin, the daughter of Clarence and Iva (Doescher) Moll. She married David Nelson in 1954.

Joyce grew up in Junction City on a farm and went to a rural school all 8 grades. She attended 2 years of high school in Junction City and 2 years of high school in Stevens Point. She graduated from U.W. Stevens Point with a degree in elementary education and was president of the Tau Gamma Beta Sorority.

Joyce taught one year in Appleton, WI and finished her educating years in Wisconsin Dells. She received her Master's Degree from UW Madison. She spent 41 years as an educator at Wisconsin Dells (37 years teaching and 4 years as the Curriculum Coordinator).

Joyce was a member of Eastern Star and Wisconsin Dells Business Women. She served on the Friends of the Campus in Baraboo, the Advisory Board at St. Clare Hospital as well as a board member for the St. Clare Hospice Foundation.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Susan (Mark) Hilgart of Pewaukee, WI, and 2 grandchildren, Matthew and Molly Hilgart; brother, Gary (Karen) Moll of Weston, WI; sisters, Gladys Herr of Stevens Point, WI and Judy (Joe) Lamb of Weston, WI. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, David; and brother-in-law, Bob Herr.