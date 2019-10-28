Joyce Elizabeth Anderson

Joyce Elizabeth (Sacker) Anderson passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Joyce was born July 10, 1943 in Monroe, Wisconsin to Marian (Kubly) and Ralph Sacker, the oldest of four children. She grew up on a farm with her siblings Mary Ann (Mike) Krebs, Alvin (Deanna) and Jim (Sue). Joyce graduated from Monroe High School in 1961 and married Ronald R. Anderson on June 10, 1962. Joyce and Ron have three wonderful children; Renee (David Ham) of Milwaukee, John of Monticello, and Richard (Tammy) of Monroe. She is further survived by her six darling grandchildren Katie (fiancée Griffin Rostan), Jay (Amy), Brad, Kelly Cano (Lehi), Jesse (Brandon Holz) and Cash, and adored great grandson Johnny. Sister-in-law Joyce (Vincent) Barnes, brother-in-law David Anderson and former daughter-in-law Marian Pfeuti also survive. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law Marian Anderson and nephews Stephen, Chad and Colin.

Joyce lived her entire life in Monroe where she knew everybody, and everybody knew her. She was a life long member of St. John's United Church of Christ, active in Homemakers, 4-H and Christian Women's Club. Joyce was a Master Gardener known for her raspberries and delicious raspberry pie.

She worked as a realtor and could quickly cite the ownership history of much of the property in the immediate area. Joyce had a memory for phone numbers, typically calling her children, grandchildren, sister, sister-in-laws and closest friends daily. She had a penchant for describing people she knew with a family tree, often times going back multiple generations.

Joyce loved to bake, garden (both vegetables and flowers), can and freeze what she grew or people gave her, knit and sew. She worked hard and taught her children the value of hard work. Her greatest love was her family and her fondest passion was feeding people. Joyce will be greatly missed by her family, her sweet pets and many dear friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. John's United Church of Christ, Monroe, with Rev. Todd Hackman officiating.

Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe, followed by a luncheon at the church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 30, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Hope Evangelical Free Church, 2902 13th. Street, Monroe.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested in Joyce's name to the Green County Forestry Education Center, W6037 County Road P, Monroe, WI 53566.

The NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, is assisting the family.