MADISON - Joyce Elaine Nelson passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. She was the baby of a loving family of 14 brothers and sisters, born on Jan. 30, 1931, in Linden, Wis., the daughter of Francis and Lydia Mae (Roberts) Fine.
Joyce graduated from Mineral Point High School. As a loving military wife and homemaker, Joyce was able to travel and see many parts of this world until their retirement when they settled in Madison to be close to their large family and her baby brother and Irish twin, Donald Dean.
Joyce loved working in her yard, playing euchre, had a fondness of butterflies and was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and an even bigger fan of Elvis Presley. She loved the companionship of the second love of her life, her precious dog, Candy.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Connie J. (Nelson) Kleist of Madison; son, Frank C. Nelson of Sarasota Fla.; granddaughter, Melissa J. Benefield of Indiana; grandsons, Roger N. Kleist, Trevor Nelson, Tyler Nelson and Jake Nelson all of Wisconsin; great-grandkids, Genevieve Sohacki of Indiana, Kameron Kleist of Wisconsin; and the last of her siblings, Lenore Gordon of Dodgeville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold I. Nelson Jr.; parents, Francis and Lydia Mae (Roberts) Fine; son, Ronald D. Nelson; son-in-law, David R. Kleist; and siblings, Clarence Fine, Leila Simpson, Lucille Enger, Worthy Fine, Arnetta Rindy, Clinton Fine, Gladys Nesheim, Chester Fine, Milo Fine, Delmore Fine, Jeanette Reison, Donald Fine and Majorie Amenda.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12 noon until the time of the service on Thursday.
Thanks to everyone at SSM Health Hospice Care, especially the kind nurses for the tender loving care of our mother.
To our mother, you are loved and will be missed, but in our hearts forever. Thanks for a lifetime of love and memories. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
