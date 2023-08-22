Joyce Elaine Nelson

MADISON - Joyce Elaine Nelson passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. She was the baby of a loving family of 14 brothers and sisters, born on Jan. 30, 1931, in Linden, Wis., the daughter of Francis and Lydia Mae (Roberts) Fine.

Joyce graduated from Mineral Point High School. As a loving military wife and homemaker, Joyce was able to travel and see many parts of this world until their retirement when they settled in Madison to be close to their large family and her baby brother and Irish twin, Donald Dean.