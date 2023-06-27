Joyce Christine (Levy) Sanford Bruett

Joyce Christine (Levy) Sanford Bruett passed away peacefully on June 24, 2023 at Aria Rehab Center of Waukesha, of complications from Multiple Sclerosis and dementia, following successful treatment for lymphoma.

Joyce was born March 3, 1947 in Richland Center and was a long-time resident of the Oconomowoc area. She graduated from Kickapoo High School in 1965. Joyce enjoyed watching sandhill cranes, doing crafts, spending time with family, following hot air balloons, reading Stephen King books, and driving - usually listening to Daft Punk, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, or anything with a good beat. She always kept busy; whether helping her grandkids with a project, reading up on her family history, gardening, teaching others to knit and crochet, playing the piano, organizing family photos, or reminiscing with her relatives and friends – Joyce was not one to keep idle. Her hands were always occupied with a project. She was raised to work hard and be proud of her Czech heritage. Joyce was passionate about her family and was a devoted mother, “Nana,” aunt, daughter, sister, niece, granddaughter, wife, and cousin.