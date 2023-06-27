Joyce Christine (Levy) Sanford Bruett passed away peacefully on June 24, 2023 at Aria Rehab Center of Waukesha, of complications from Multiple Sclerosis and dementia, following successful treatment for lymphoma.
Joyce was born March 3, 1947 in Richland Center and was a long-time resident of the Oconomowoc area. She graduated from Kickapoo High School in 1965. Joyce enjoyed watching sandhill cranes, doing crafts, spending time with family, following hot air balloons, reading Stephen King books, and driving - usually listening to Daft Punk, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, or anything with a good beat. She always kept busy; whether helping her grandkids with a project, reading up on her family history, gardening, teaching others to knit and crochet, playing the piano, organizing family photos, or reminiscing with her relatives and friends – Joyce was not one to keep idle. Her hands were always occupied with a project. She was raised to work hard and be proud of her Czech heritage. Joyce was passionate about her family and was a devoted mother, “Nana,” aunt, daughter, sister, niece, granddaughter, wife, and cousin.
In her youth, Joyce was a concert pianist, and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree, (double majoring in music and psychology) from the Wisconsin State University Platteville. She found love and married twice in her life, first to Gary Sanford in 1970 and later to Tim Bruett in 1986, having a daughter with each. After becoming a mother, she worked as a secretary for different companies - the longest being the Oconomowoc Area School District. Once her kids were grown she was a staple of the local Ben Franklin store, working in the fabric department and teaching knitting and crocheting classes. She was so gifted, it truly seemed like there was nothing she could not do. Grandson Brett used to say, “Nana fig it,” meaning, “Nana will fix it.” She was understanding and loving, and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Joyce is being greeted in heaven by her parents, William Stanley and Emma Julia (nee Sebranek) Levy; and her sister and brother-in-law, Arlene (nee Levy) and Robert Wemette. Her family is sure it’s a very joyous reunion after 63+ years.
She is survived by her beloved children, Erika (Cory) Laabs, and Jess (Kyle) Kleinbeck; grandchildren, Brett (Felicia) Laabs, Emma Laabs, Sarah (Logan Lazar) Laabs, and Avery Kleinbeck; and great-granddaughter, Aubrey Husfeldt-Laabs. She is further survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Derwin and Kay Levy, sister-in-law, Beverly Wemette; nieces, Julie (Greg) Smith, Lynn (Scott) Smith, Kim (Dennis) Ballewske, Debra (Phillip) Brodbeck, Lana (Marvin) Reick; nephews, David (Marjean) Levy, Robert (Cathy) Levy; longtime best friend, Tommie (George) Suess, and many other family and friends.
Joyce’s family would like to extend their appreciation for the compassionate care given by the staff of Aria Rehab Center of Waukesha, and the ProHealth Care teams at Oconomowoc, Pewaukee, and Waukesha.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel in Richland Center. Burial will follow in the Czech National Cemetery in Yuba with a luncheon to follow at the Yuba Community Building. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 12:00 until the time of the service at 2:00 PM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
