Joyce Carol Eastman

Joyce Eastman, age 81, of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away Monday, August 12, 2019.

At this time no services are planned.

Joyce was born March 13, 1938 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin the daughter of Emil and Helen (Hempker) Schwier. She had lived in Hillsboro, Wisconsin for many years and relocated to a quiet home in the woods of rural Mauston with her beloved husband, Daniel. She worked at the Woodside Ranch Resort for 13 years.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Daniel; son, Alex of Mauston; daughters, Penelope Hastings of Wonewoc, WI and Roxanne Eastman of Tomah, WI; brother, Ronald (Melody) Schwier of Texas, and sister, Paulette (Clifford) Ramsey of New Brighton, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Dawn M. Held.