Joyce C. (Meuer) Friedl, age 85 passed away on Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare after recently being diagnosed with cancer.

She was born on Nov. 25, 1932, the daughter of William and Marie Meuer. On Sept. 22, 1955, Joyce married the love of her life, William O. Friedl. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary for over 40 years. Joyce enjoyed bowling, reading, gardening and making advent calendars. Spending time with her family and cooking for them was what she loved the most.

Joyce is survived by her five children, Diane Dennis, Paul Friedl, Marie (Dave) White Eagle, Lynn (Doug) Gerbitz, and Brad (Lindsey) Friedl; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Ginny (Richard) Adler; brother-in-law, James Friedl; and many nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Friedl; and her five sisters and six brothers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Entombment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park with a luncheon to follow at the church. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday.

