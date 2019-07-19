MADISON-Joyce Buckingham, age 83, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Sienna Meadows Memory Care Center in Oregon. She was born on July 25, 1935, in Darlington, the daughter of Clifford and June (Crippen) Cary.

Joyce married the love of her life, Harland J. Buckingham on Aug. 15, 1953. They lived most of their married life in Madison. After retirement, Harland and Joyce moved to Wyoming Valley near the Spring Green and Dodgeville area. Later they moved to Waunakee to be closer to their family.

Joyce is survived by her two sons, Steven (Janet) Buckingham of Madison and Mark (Wanda) Buckingham of Waunakee; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Nick) Rotar, Melissa Buckingham, Bradley (friend, Kelly) Buckingham and Nicholas Buckingham; three great-grandchildren, Oliver and Amelia Rotar and Gavin Zuege Buckingham. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harland who passed away suddenly on Oct. 27, 2010; her parents; sister, Ruth (Don) Gutweiler; and her beloved dogs, Lady and Mitzie.

A private family service will be held at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK in Monona. The family wishes to thank Sienna Crest, Sienna Meadows Memory Care and Agrace HospiceCare for their wonderful care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

