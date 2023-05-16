STOUGHTON / EVANSVILLE - Joyce Arline Stone, age 81, of Stoughton and Evansville, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Dec. 1, 1941, in Stoughton, the daughter of Obert and Mabel (Johnson) Loftus. Joyce graduated from Stoughton High School. She married Thomas T. Stone on Jan. 27, 1962.
Joyce worked in the laundry department at Evansville Manor, retiring after 33 years. She enjoyed car rides, playing cards with family and friends and watching her favorite TV shows.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Janice "Jan" (Bruce) Burns; sons, Brian and Erin Stone; granddaughters, Stacey (Jorge) Machado, Nicole and Andrew Converse; and Cortny Burns; bonus granddaughter, Heather Coker; great-grandchildren, Katerina Machado, Inanda Converse, Niomi Converse, Andrew Converse Jr., and Anthony Dunnaway; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Obert and Mabel Loftus; sister, Eileen and Clifford Ringhand; and aunt, Arlene (Howard) Quandahl.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, Wis., at 12 noon on Monday, May 22, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.