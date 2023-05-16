Joyce Arline Stone

STOUGHTON / EVANSVILLE - Joyce Arline Stone, age 81, of Stoughton and Evansville, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Dec. 1, 1941, in Stoughton, the daughter of Obert and Mabel (Johnson) Loftus. Joyce graduated from Stoughton High School. She married Thomas T. Stone on Jan. 27, 1962.

Joyce worked in the laundry department at Evansville Manor, retiring after 33 years. She enjoyed car rides, playing cards with family and friends and watching her favorite TV shows.