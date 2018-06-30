Joyce A. Krueger, 81, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at Black Hawk Senior Residence.

Joyce was born on October 24, 1936 in Whitewater, daughter of the late Otto and Ruth (Neupert) Krueger.

Joyce worked for many years at Redi-Service Foods and most recently at the Daily Jefferson County Union. She was a very faithful and active member of First Congregational Church.

Joyce is survived by her niece, Holly (Daniel) Waite of Pennsylvania. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Joan Hand; nephew, Harley Hand and longtime boyfriend, Virgil Crotteau.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 1, 2018 at First Congregational Church in Fort Atkinson.

Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery.