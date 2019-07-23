Joy D. Hentrich, 77, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Inurnment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque. Memorials may be made to the Joy D. Hentrich Memorial Fund.

Joy was born on April 7, 1942 in Harrison, Nebraska, daughter of Vern and Isabelle (Haas) Tipton. She was married to Robert Ruch Sr.. She later was united in marriage to William "Bill" Hentrich on October 27, 1993 in West Branch, Michigan. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2005. Joy worked as a bartender for many years, and especially enjoyed working at Junnie's Lounge on Kerper Avenue in Dubuque. She later worked for a while in customer service at Advance Data Com., Dubuque. She enjoyed sewing. She loved her family and especially loved to spend time with Robbie's children.

She is survived by her children, Yvonne (Harold) Hilby, Peggy Jo Tipton, Tammy Kay (Rodrigo Lindemann) Knupp and Robbie (Margarita) Ruch, Jr.; twelve grandchildren, Jerry (Heather) Hilby, Kala (fiance, Brad Walker) Hilby, Holly Hilby, Selena (fiance, Ron Butler) Hilby, Piersen Hilby, Travis Riley, Zoe (Heather) Coyss, Eli Buss, Isabelle Joy Knupp, Benjamin Knupp, Reesan Ruch, Tony Ruch and Maria Johnson; several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death also by her parents, brother, Johnny and sister Peggy Ann both in infancy and three sisters, Ruth Harting, Patty Rodgers and Donna Leeling.