MADISON - Joy Anderson, age 87, of Madison, peacefully left this earthly world to go to her eternal heavenly home on Thursday, July 20, 2023, free of her broken body to be whole again in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Joy was born to Alvin and Genevieve (Gordon) Wirth on Feb. 1, 1936, in Mount Horeb, Wis. Except for a short time in Arizona, she lived her entire life in the Madison area, attending elementary school in Verona and high school in Middleton. She maintained many friendships with classmates throughout her lifetime.
After working several years at Madison General Hospital, she retired from the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center in 2001.
Joy was a long-time member of Door Creek Church where she enjoyed participating in the choir, nursery, and the senior group. For many years she was a volunteer with Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Whether it be simply sitting on the balcony and watching the sunset with a root beer float or planning Springfest, where everyone got together to celebrate the upcoming spring, Joy’s family was very precious to her and she enjoyed spending time with them. Joy especially enjoyed the holidays, filling her home with fun and laughter, never minding her children’s somewhat “inappropriate” behavior. At times, even when she may have been at the receiving end of some of that behavior, she always laughed and then scolded. In her later years she thoroughly enjoyed being entertained by the goofy antics of her great-grandchildren, as well as the visits from the Go Team Therapy Dogs.
Joy is survived by her children, Douglas (Debra) Sevedge, Marcia (Garry Badgley) Sevedge, Scott (Bev) Sevedge and Dennis Anderson; stepchildren, Richard (Susie) Anderson and Jeff (Yeni) Anderson; grandchildren, Brandon Sevedge, Hannah Ahn, Ashley Sevedge, Aaron Sevedge, Lucas Sevedge, Robin Maier and Kai Badgley; step-grandchildren, Whitney Schraan, Lindsey Alfano and Joshua Anderson; and great-grandchildren, Alice Sevedge, Asher and Rubie Ahn, Hazel Sevedge, and Roxanne, Barrett and Catherine Maier. She is also survived by beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Anderson; precious daughter, Ellen; brothers, Gordon and Roger; and stepdaughter, Diane Zwiefel.
Joy was an amazing mother, grandma, great-grandma and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
A funeral service in Joy’s honor will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Family and friends who wish to view the services via LIVE STREAM may visit Joy’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon will immediately follow the service.
Joy requested that donations be made to the Salvation Army or Door Creek Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
