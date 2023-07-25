Joy Anderson

MADISON - Joy Anderson, age 87, of Madison, peacefully left this earthly world to go to her eternal heavenly home on Thursday, July 20, 2023, free of her broken body to be whole again in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Joy was born to Alvin and Genevieve (Gordon) Wirth on Feb. 1, 1936, in Mount Horeb, Wis. Except for a short time in Arizona, she lived her entire life in the Madison area, attending elementary school in Verona and high school in Middleton. She maintained many friendships with classmates throughout her lifetime.