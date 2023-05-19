Joshua Vyse

Joshua David Vyse, beloved son, father, and brother passed away unexpectedly in a work-related accident on May 14th, 2023. He left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. While his time on Earth was cut short, his impact and memory will continue to live on.
Born April 23, 1983, Josh grew up in the close-knit community of Columbus, Wisconsin. He was a cherished son, preceded in death by his father, David Vyse. He will be deeply missed by his mother, Alex (Randy) Frasier, who loved him unconditionally.
Josh leaves behind a beautiful legacy in his children, and his love will forever endure through them. He leaves behind daughter Riley Frederickson, son Xavier Vyse, daughter Adalia Vyse, and twin boys Caden and Carmine Bagneski. The memories they shared will forever be treasured in their hearts.
Among his siblings, Josh was a source of strength and inspiration. He is survived by his brother Stephen (Katie) Vyse, sister Jessica (Michael) Vyse, brother Matthew Vyse, half-sister Sarah (Shane) Lindgren, half-brother Michael Patchett, step-brother Ryan Toay, nephew Theo Vyse, nephew David (Christine) Patchett, nephew Jacob Leibham, nephew Levi Reynolds, and nephew Austin Reynolds. Josh's presence in their lives brought joy, laughter, and an unwavering sense of love. His absence will be deeply felt by each of them.
Josh had a patient and generous spirit that endeared him to all who had the privilege of knowing him. He had a knack for making everyone feel welcome and loved, and his friendships were truly treasured. Josh was always there to lend a helping hand, ready to support and uplift those in need. He was a pillar of strength, and his presence brought comfort to those around him.
In his moments of leisure, Josh found joy in spending quality time with his youngest daughter, Adalia. They shared countless laughter-filled memories, goofing around and playing games on his tablet. These cherished moments captured the essence of their special bond, reflecting the love and happiness they shared.
Josh's strong work ethic was admirable, as he dedicated himself tirelessly to his job. He was known for his diligence and commitment, often going above and beyond by taking on additional hours and overtime. His strong work ethic was a testament to his character and his desire to provide for his loved ones.
Josh’s sudden departure has left a void in the lives of those he touched. However, the memory of his generous spirit, his patience, and his willingness to help those around him will remain as a testament to the remarkable person he was. As we gather to celebrate his life, let us hold onto the love and joy he brought into our lives and carry it forward.
A visitation will be held at Jensen Funeral & Cremation in Columbus from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Saturday May 27th, 2023.