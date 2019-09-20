MADISON- Beloved son and brother, Joshua Marshall Kregness, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Born on Aug. 5, 1986, Josh brought laughter and love into our lives. Now spending eternity with his Savior, he leaves behind parents, Ron and Dawn Kregness, siblings, Aaron, Becca, Ben, Sam (Regan) and Ellie, Grandma Lois Olson, dearest friend, Sarah Mueller along with aunts, uncles, cousins and other beloved family.

Joshua, McFarland High School ‘04, UW Madison ‘09, spent most of his adult years in the restaurant industry, including his biggest challenge as owner of Hamilton's. He had recently begun to pursue a second career as an appraiser and was looking forward to an exciting new chapter in his life. Whether cheering on the Bears, cooking for family and friends, loving his dear Sarah and their dogs and so much more, he did so passionately and with a desire for excellence. Josh's tender heart felt others' hurts, noticed their value and sought to love them well. He deeply loved us all and will be deeply missed.

A funeral service celebrating Josh's life will be held at DOOR CREEK CHURCH, 6602 Dominion Dr., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

Memorials in Josh's memory may be made to Lake Waubesa Bible Camp. Josh's tender heart deeply loved us all and he will be deeply missed. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. II Cor. 4:17

