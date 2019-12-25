Joshua J. Gavney, age 34, of Stoughton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Edgerton Hospital.

He was born on December 9, 1985, in Madison, WI, the son of James Gavney and Karen (Nelson) Knipfer. Joshua graduated from Stoughton High School.

He enjoyed music, playing guitar, loved his dog Marley, and going for walks. Josh had his own sense of fashion. He also enjoyed repairing antique guitars and will be remembered as always willing to lend a helping hand. Most important to Josh was spending time with his kids.

Joshua is survived by daughter, Chloe Rose Gavney; son, Elliott Alfred Gavney; their mother, Dani Karlslyst; his parents Karen (special friend, Dave Vernig) and James (Sandra) Gavney brother, Richie Knipfer; step-brothers Rajiv and Sanjiv Ramdeo; half-sister Shivani Gavney; grandparents, Bud and Grethe Nelson, Bruce and Inger Felland, and Jim and Lanette Gavney.Funeral Services will be held at Gunderson Stoughton Funeral & Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy 51 N. @ Jackson St., Stoughton, at 4:00 pm on Sunday December 29, 2019, with Rev. Sara Rabe presiding. A reception will refreshments will follow. Visitation will be held at Gunderson Stoughton Funeral & Cremation Care from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Sunday, December 29, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an education fund to be established in Chloe and Elliott's names.

