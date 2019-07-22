Marshall, WI/Sun City, AZ – Josephine Klecker died peacefully, surrounded by family, Thursday, July 11, 2019.

She was born in Hankinson, N.D., June 20, 1928, the daughter of Peter J. and Mary (Foertsch) Krump. Josephine graduated from Hankinson High School. She continued her education at Watertown, S.D., Beauty Academy, and also graduated from Rochester School of Vocational Nursing.

She began her nursing career in Rochester, MN. She met LeRoy Klecker in 1953, moved to Madison, Wis., in 1954 and began working in orthopedics at Wisconsin General Hospital. In 1955 she and LeRoy were married. In 1959, she and LeRoy started a new chapter in their lives by buying a farm that remains in the family. They worked very hard to remodel the old farmhouse so they could raise their three children. In 1977, Josephine began working at the Wisconsin Central Colony in Madison, WI. She worked there 24 years until retiring.

Josephine wintered the next 26 years in Sun City, AZ. She had a love for gardening, and had one of the most beautiful rose gardens in Sun City. She also enjoyed knitting and weaving. Josephine was also a big help to LeRoy in his woodworking projects. The couple made a great team.

Josephine is survived by her son, Alan; two daughters, Brenda (George Josheff) and Cathy, all of Marshall; a sister, Donna (Cliff) Hermes; a brother, Marvin (Carol) Krump, sister-in-law, Ellen Krump; along with many nieces, nephews, and close family friends. Among those preceding her in death were: her husband, LeRoy; her parents; brothers: Henry, Albert, Edward, Elroy, Alvin; and a sister, Helen.

A Mass of Christian burial for Josephine will be at Holy Family Catholic Church (formerly St. Mary) in Marshall, 120 S. Beebe St., at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, with Father Jorge Miramontes presiding. A visitation will be from 4 to 6:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at the church. A rosary for Josephine will be said at 6:45 p.m. Friday at the church.

Josephine's family would like to thank Jerry and Carol Dolphin, Marvin and Carol Krump, George Kinn, Susan Josheff, and Connie Bowes for helping us keep Mom at home while she was in Arizona. A very special thank you to the ICU doctors and nursing staff at Meriter Hospital in Madison.