Joseph W. "Joe" Blaser, age 85, of Monona, entered his eternal home with our Lord surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

He was born on Jan. 31, 1934, in Madison, Wis., the son of Albert and Frances (Kerwin) Blaser.

Joe married Marlene Chadwick on Nov. 15, 1958, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in East Bristol. He spent his life in sales which he enjoyed. Joe was a hardworking father who provided for his family and loved ones and cherished the time spent with everyone.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Marlene of 60+ years; six children, Bill (Lynn), Marcia (Scott), Dave (Karen), Larry (Beth), Mike (Tracy), and Sandy Blaser; six grandchildren, Russell, Jenna, Allison, Nicole, Jordan, and Lexis; three step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St, Monona, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. A luncheon will follow at the church.

The family would like to thank Father Chad Droessler and Agrace HospiceCare for their love and care through this time.

