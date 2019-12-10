MADISON-Joseph P. Hudzinski, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on March 7, 1933, in Dellona, Wis., the son of Anthony and Juliann (Peasall) Hudzinski.



Joseph graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1951. He married Joanne Hillyer on June 12, 1954 in Wonewoc. Joseph was employed as an electrician for over 40 years. After retirement, he delivered flowers for his daughter's business, Lori's Flower Shoppe. Joseph was a longtime member of St. Dennis Catholic Church and a member of IBEW Local No. 159.



Joseph grew up farming and was always a farmer at heart. He was a true outdoorsman and simply enjoyed being in nature. He loved taking care of his land, bird watching and in his younger years, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed fishing trips to Canada with family and friends. Joseph had a wonderful sense of humor and liked to hear and tell jokes. He was very proud of his Polish heritage. He was an amazing cook and there was always plenty to eat. Joseph was an avid Packers, Badgers and Brewers fan. He loved playing cards and taking trips to the casino. He also loved dancing and being around people. Joseph treated everyone like family, whether related or not. Joseph was a loving husband, dad, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was always available to lend a helping hand or give words of encouragement. Above all, he loved being with his family.



Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Joanne; sons, David (Beverly) Hudzinski and Mike (Tina) Hudzinski; daughters, Lori (Bill White) Hudzinski and Julie (Dave) Adams; grandchildren, April, David, and Tasia; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Raymond (Nell) Hudzinski and Dale (Deb) Hudzinski; sisters, Delores (Stan) Premo and Dotty (Bud) Manweiler; many nieces and nephews and friends; and his fur babies, Buddy, Angel and Sam. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Albert Hudzinski and Robert Hudzinski; sister, Rose Marie Lenney; niece, Dawn; and great-grandson, Joey.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. A luncheon will follow at the church. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Reedsburg. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 am until the time of the Mass on Friday.



Memorials may be gifted in Joseph's name to St. Dennis Catholic Church, Agrace HospiceCare or St. Jude Children's Hospital. The family wishes to thank Agrace HospiceCare for their gentle care and kindness.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420