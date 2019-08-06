Joseph Michael Dickerson

Joseph “Mike” Dickerson, age 70, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his home.

A Memorial Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 Noon.

Mike was born on September 29, 1948, the son Robert J. and Betty (Miller) Dickerson. He went to a Catholic school in Danville IL, before moving to Bismarck, IL. He continued grade school and high school there before going on to Technical School in Chicago, IL. In 1980 Mike moved to Wisconsin where he met his wife, Pamela Potter. They had 40 years of marriage together.

Mike is survived by his wife, Pamela Potter-Dickerson; sister, Joyce (Denise) Kennedy; step-sister, Susan (James) Wheeler; son, Shane (Tricia) Dickerson; daughter, Amanda Dickerson-Edwards; step-son, Gregg Potter; 9 grandchildren; nieces and nephews; mother in-law, Geraldine Potter and brother-in- law, Mark Potter. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Dickerson and his step-mother, Betty Dickerson.

The family would like to thank the SSM Health and SSM Hospice for the care they gave to Mike.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family would be appreciated.