BLACK EARTH – Joseph M. Neubauer, age 78, of Black Earth, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1970. Joe graduated from UW River Falls with an associate degree in Accounting. He worked for the State of Wisconsin for over 30 years after retiring in 1999.

Joe is survived by son, Christopher (Maribel) of Chicago; daughter, Lisa, (Marty Morin) of Mount Horeb; and granddaughters, Shayla, Jacey and Emilia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne.

Services will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO BLACK EARTH FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1710 Center St., Black Earth, at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. A private burial will be held. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday.

In Joe's honor, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association, Wisconsin Chapter, or to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

