Joseph L. “Joe” Will

On Saturday, May 6, 2023, Joseph L. “Joe” Will, age 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in Columbus, WI. He was born into this blessed life on September 30, 1936, in the Town of Elba to Merlin and Hazel (Nickerson) Will. October 17, 1959, he married the love of his life, Roberta “Bertie” Frisch in Columbus and together raised four beautiful children. While his lifetime has been filled with the best of memories, he once described his all-time favorite moment was when first saw her beautiful smile. There was no doubt within this moment he knew God’s plan for his life.

He was employed at Oscar Meyer for 32 years where he blissfully enjoyed retirement. He turned his retirement adventures into elk, white tailed deer and duck hunting with many trips spent with his brothers, sons and nephews along with friends as they traveled from Wyoming, to the mountains of Colorado and beautiful lands of Canada. In his early years as a national recognized trap shooter, he was a founding father of the Columbus Sportsman’s Association and the North Bristol Gun Club, paving the way for the next generations of shooters through his expertise, kindness, and instruction. During the winter seasons, Joe could be found on the ice at Lazy Lake in fall river with family and friends. He was the guy that was quick to share hunting and fishing stories along life lessons. His amazing heart always led strangers to quickly becoming friends, then family but never had a liken’ for game wardens. A man of all sports, he remained true to the Milwaukee Brewers, number one fan some might say. Until his last day, he could tell you historical facts and predict the next games.