On Saturday, May 6, 2023, Joseph L. “Joe” Will, age 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in Columbus, WI. He was born into this blessed life on September 30, 1936, in the Town of Elba to Merlin and Hazel (Nickerson) Will. October 17, 1959, he married the love of his life, Roberta “Bertie” Frisch in Columbus and together raised four beautiful children. While his lifetime has been filled with the best of memories, he once described his all-time favorite moment was when first saw her beautiful smile. There was no doubt within this moment he knew God’s plan for his life.
He was employed at Oscar Meyer for 32 years where he blissfully enjoyed retirement. He turned his retirement adventures into elk, white tailed deer and duck hunting with many trips spent with his brothers, sons and nephews along with friends as they traveled from Wyoming, to the mountains of Colorado and beautiful lands of Canada. In his early years as a national recognized trap shooter, he was a founding father of the Columbus Sportsman’s Association and the North Bristol Gun Club, paving the way for the next generations of shooters through his expertise, kindness, and instruction. During the winter seasons, Joe could be found on the ice at Lazy Lake in fall river with family and friends. He was the guy that was quick to share hunting and fishing stories along life lessons. His amazing heart always led strangers to quickly becoming friends, then family but never had a liken’ for game wardens. A man of all sports, he remained true to the Milwaukee Brewers, number one fan some might say. Until his last day, he could tell you historical facts and predict the next games.
As a man of many facets, he truly enjoyed feeling the wind within his hair while on his Softtail Harley. Through true spirit, he continued to live life with the help of his grandson, Colby, by fulfilling his lifelong dream of flying in a B17, no words would describe this moment, just a wonderful, fulfilled smile
Most of all he had a true, undying love for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren while spending time swapping stories, hugs, and love around bonfires. They could be at 10,000 feet or in the backyard “the bigger the fire, the better” as he would say which is where he earned his name as “Pyro Joe”.
Survivors include his daughter Stacy (Mark) Pascoe of Columbus and his son William (Angela ) Will of Waterloo; a son-in-law Jack LaFrance; seven grandchildren (Bob ( Heather) LaFrance, Bill LaFrance, Abbey Pascoe ( Brandon) , Colby Pascoe, Kierstyn Will, Brooke Will and Boden Will; four great grandchildren Jameson Steindorf, Bronson Steindorf, Addison Steindorf and Olivia LaFrance; three sisters Kathy Egstad of Nebraska, Jill (Bob) Schultz of Janesville and Judy Garrett of Beaver Dam; two brothers (John Will of Texas and Donald (Betty) Will of Colorado; other relatives and friends). He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Bertie in 2010; his daughter Debbie LaFrance in 2019: his son Bob in 2019 and several siblings.
A gathering to celebrate Joe’s life will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the American Legion in Columbus, WI from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.. The family would like to extend an additional invitation to Joe’s house in Columbus after the celebration for an epic bonfire to honor “Pyro Joe”.
The family would like to send a heart felt thank you to Home Again and Hospice for all the love and support they provided Joe and his family. In leu of flowers, donations may be sent to William Will at W11361 State Road 16 and 60 Columbus, WI 53925. The family will forward the donations to Joe’s favorite charity.
