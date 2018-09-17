Joseph L. ”Joe” Johnson, age 84, of Clyde, passed away on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Bloomfield Healthcare & Rehab following a long illness.

Joe was born on September 17, 1933 in Dodgeville to John and Mabel (Stewart) Johnson. He was a graduate of the Lone Rock High School. Joe married Donna Bowen of Avoca on October 18, 1954 and the couple farmed on the Johnson Family Farm for over 50 years. A highlight of his years on the farm was when Lady Bird Johnson visited in 1967. Joe enjoyed tractor pulling and his horses and participated in the Richland County Wagon Train for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son; a son, Ronald Johnson; a daughter Connie Leigh; two brothers, Lester and Gaylord (June) Johnson and two sisters, Phyllis Johnson and Geraldine (Earl) Schlafer.

Joe is survived by Donna and their children, Pam (Ray) Hildreth of Mineral Point; Sherri (John) Crook of Dodgeville; Diane (Randy) Auck of Poynette; Michael (A. J.) Johnson of Lone Rock; Gary (Laura) Johnson of Muscoda and John (Jennifer) Johnson of Clyde eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren (with another due in January); a sister, Priscilla (Dwain “Nick”) Eaton of Oconomowoc as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M. Burial will be in the North Otter Creek Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Clyde Community Center. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com