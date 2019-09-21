Joseph "Joe" F. Ringeisen

Joseph Francis Rengeisen, age 70, died in peace on September 18, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison. Joe was the third of eight children born to Glenn and Charlotte Ringeisen in St. Cloud, WI.

Joe is survived by his wife Carol; stepson Joel and daughter Meegan and her husband Sean Ebanks; special grandchildren Jakob and Scarlett; and siblings Mick, Dan, Judy and Pat.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Paul, Tom and Mary Sweet.

33 happy and learning years were spent by Joe teaching art, English and theatre, with theatre being all encompassing for him at Verona High School. Audiences and student actors enjoyed the variety of material directed by Joe. He also enjoyed directing young church members on Mother's Day musical plays. In his later teaching years Joe continued his theatre interests by being on the board of the Verona Area Performing Arts Series (VAPAS).

Support for Joe, Carol, Meegan and Joel has been unbelievable and we wish to thank family, friends, UW Oncology Department, Good Shepherd Lutheran Congregation and the staff at Agrace HospiceCare.

A celebration of Joe's life will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, at 11am. Visitation will be held at the church following the service.

In lieu of flowers a donation to VAPAS or Good Shepherd Music Program would be appreciated. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

608-845-6625