Joseph Jacoboski, 79, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Mary's hospital.

He was born on November 4, 1940 in Waterbury, Connecticut, the son of Stanley and Gertrude Jacoboski.

Joseph joined the Air Force after graduating Kaynor Technical School in 1959 and was honorably discharged in 1963 as an Airman, 2nd Class. He was stationed at Truax, and he spent the rest of his life as a Madison resident.

During his working career, Joseph worked as a machine service technician for Gisholt Engineering in Madison, and Gilman Engineering in Janesville. Most recently, Joseph was a bus driver for Madison Metro and retired in October 2002.

Joseph married his wife, Mary Jean Mand, in Las Vegas on April 2, 1996. Together, the couple traveled throughout the United States, enjoyed trips to casinos, and boating on the Madison lakes. He was a fan of the Packers, Badgers, and the Brewers, and he enjoyed the occasional round of golf.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Mary, and many beloved friends and family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Leonard, and Stanley.

A celebration of Joseph's life will be held at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Saturday, Dec 28, 2019 at 4pm. Friends may greet the family from 2pm until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family or a charity of your choosing.

The family extends their thanks to Dr. Pastor, the SSM Health Physicians and Hospital Staff, and neighbors, especially Jim, Mary, Steve, and Jane.