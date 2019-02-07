Joseph Henry Pilling
Joe Pilling, age 82 of Hollandale died on Tuesday evening, February 5th surrounded by his family at the VA Hospital in Madison.
A visitation for Joe Pilling will be held on Monday evening, February 11th from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at Blanchard Hall on Main Street in Blanchardville, and again from 10 until 11 AM on Tuesday, February 12th at the New Hope Lutheran church in Hollandale. A funeral service will follow at the church at 11:00 AM. Rev. Carol Baumgartner of New Hope Lutheran will officiate. Burial will be in the Hollandale Cemetery with Veteran’s Honors by the Olaf Martinson American Legion Post of Hollandale. A funeral lunch will be held following burial at Blanchard Hall on Main Street in Blanchardville.
The Saether Funeral Home in Blanchardville is assisting the family.
Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at saetherfuneralhome.com.
A complete obituary will be available here Friday morning.
