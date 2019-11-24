Joseph F. Flogel, 71, of Kendall Township, Lafayette County, Wisconsin, died on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at UW Hospital & Clinics, Madison.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wisconsin. Friends may call from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where there will be a rosary at 2:45 p.m., friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass at the church on Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to the Joseph F. Flogel Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.