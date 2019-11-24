Obituaries

Joseph F. Flogel

Posted: Nov 24, 2019 10:55 AM CST

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 10:55 AM CST

Joseph F. Flogel, 71, of Kendall Township, Lafayette County, Wisconsin, died on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at UW Hospital & Clinics, Madison.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wisconsin. Friends may call from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where there will be a rosary at 2:45 p.m., friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass at the church on Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to the Joseph F. Flogel Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.


From Our Partners

Sponsored

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars