Joseph Eli Decorah

Joseph Decorah, age 73 of rural Mauston, Wisconsin walked on died Friday, October 18, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Waksikma Community Building in Germantown Township, Juneau County, Wisconsin with Jamie Mallory officiating. Burial will be at Decorah Heights Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Waksikma Community Building on Sunday beginning at 1 P.M.

Joseph was born June 22, 1946 in Mauston, Wisconsin the son of Raymond and Florence (Whiterabbit) Decorah.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Lona; sons, Lewis Frogg and Darrell Walter; daughters, Michelle Decorah and Rochelle Decorah; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Arnold; a brother, Arnold; and sisters, Susan Decorah, Mabel Decorah and Barbara Clay.