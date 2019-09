COLUMBUS--Joseph E. Skalitzky age 75 died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his home.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 3:00 P.M., with visitation beginning at 12:00 P.M., on Friday, September 13, 2019 at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH, Columbus. Rev. Garrett Kau will officiate.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jerome Church or a charity of one's choice.

A complete obituary will appear.