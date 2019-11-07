FITCHBURG - Joseph David Newberry, age 56, of Fitchburg, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.

He was born on April 26, 1963, in Fennimore, the son of Raymond and Margaret (Novinska) Newberry.

He graduated from Fennimore High School and UW - LaCrosse majoring in computer science.

Joe was united in marriage for 30 years to the love of his life, Michele Walsh. They married on June 23, 1990, at Our Lady Queen of Peace. His Catholic faith and his family were the center of his life. He loved spending time with his son, Tyler, working on Tyler's business, T-Money Hats. Joe loved watching his daughters, Jeanette and Elizabeth, excel in the world of dance. He was proudly known as the "prop pop" around the dance studio. Joe had a heart of gold and always dedicated his time helping others. He loved spending time with his family in Door County and taking walks with his family and four-legged companion, Benjamin.

In addition, Joe loved working with his hands. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix. When he wasn't remodeling the house, he was boating on the Madison lakes or riding his John Deere tractor.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Michele; children, Tyler (26), Jeanette (23) and Elizabeth (17); brother, Dan (Kim) Newberry; nephews, Gabe (Gage) and Nick Newberry; brother-in-law, Mike Walsh; nephew, Gage Walsh; nieces, Mackenzie, Hailey and Peyton Walsh; The Bredins, Michelle (Randy), Molly and Matthew; best family friends, Gregg and Tricia LaPlant and their children Cody and Megan and Grant and Lori LaPlant and their children Lindsay, Morgan and Alex; special friend, Mary-Jane (MJ) Schmelzer. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, James and Jeanette Walsh, and family Greg and Monica Bredin.

Visitation will be held at the OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE, 401 South Owen Drive, Madison from 10 a.m until 12 Noon, on Friday, November 8, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church at 12 Noon, with Monsignor Kenneth Fiedler presiding. A luncheon will follow at the church.

