Stoughton/Indianford- Joseph D. Kunz, age 42, died at his home on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born in Madison on October 10, 1977, the son of Robert and Linda Kunz.

Joe was a Jack of all trades and would give anyone the shirt off his back. He loved his boat and being on the water. Joe had a quirky sense of humor. He was always there when anyone needed anything.

Joe will be missed and is lovingly survived by his son, Theo; mom, Linda; sister, Robin (Ron) Swangstu and their daughters, Sierra and Zana; sister, Annina (Barry) Owens and her children, Jackson and Clare; and great nephew, Zane. He was preceded in death by his father, Bob; and his grandparents.

There will be no public ceremony. A private celebration will take place. Memorials will be placed in a trust for Joe's son Theo.

The world won't be the same without Joe.