Joseph Arthur Tait Jr

Joseph A. Tait Jr. passed away at age 63 on September 28th, 2018 after battling cancer for nearly two years.

Joe was born on September 28th, 1955 in Kenosha, WI to his parents Joseph Tait Sr. and Dorothy Tait (Peterson). Joe attended high school in Kenosha, WI before spending his working years at American Motors. Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.

Joe is survived by his sons A.J. Tait and William Tait of Mauston, WI; Grandchildren Lexie, Braison, Tanner, and Brennley Tait of Mauston, WI; his sister Jenifer Mercadillo (Tait) of Kenosha, WI; niece and nephews Danielle, Jason and Zachary.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, brother Michael, brother Robert, and nephew Matthew Tait.

A private memorial is being arranged by Joseph’s sons A.J. and William. The family would like to thank Crandall Funeral Home for their assistance.