The world has lost a great musician, songwriter, playwright, philosopher, friend, and true gentleman in every sense of the word.

Joseph A. Vosen, age 60, Passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchurg. He was born to Donald and Mary (Beckerjeck) Vosen on December 25, 1958 in Baraboo, WI.

Joe grew up in the Merrimac, Lake Wisconsin area, and was a 1977 graduate of Sauk Prairie High School. He attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison graduating with a vocal education degree. Joe later went on to get another degree in accounting and became a CPA. He was united in marriage to Jennie Hutler on April 22, 1989 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Madison. They had their beloved daughter Grace on March 18, 1994 and she became the light of their lives.

Joe ran his own printing business for many years, and then went on to become an auditor for the State of Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services. He enjoyed creating a sense of community wherever he was- at work, around the condos, and most especially at Crossroads Coffeehouse. Joe thrived on making and establishing strong and lasting friendships.

Music was his greatest passion in life. One of Joe's proudest achievements was having his musical "Caffeine Dreams" performed on stage by the Sun Prairie Civic Theatre. Joe attended and was a board member of the Free Congregation of Sauk County. He served on his condo association board and was involved in many volunteer activities through the years, quite often alongside his daughter, Grace.

Three years ago, Joe was diagnosed with cancer. He faced it with an incredible amount of bravery and sheer grit, determined to beat it. He fought tooth and nail every step of the way. Over the course of his courageous battle, he endured chemotherapy, radiation treatments, and open-heart surgery. Yet every time he spoke of his health issues, he was upbeat, having put the latest challenge behind him and looking forward to his next creative venture.

Joe is survived by his wife, Jennie, daughter Grace, and Ash the cat; his father, Donald Vosen; and his siblings; Mike Vosen, Paul (Gayle) Vosen, Mary Jo (Tom) Ramsey, Phil (Darlene) Vosen, Michele (Mike) Salomone, and Therese (Butch) Kaufman. Joe is further survived by brother- in-law, Jeff (Ann) Hutler, sister-in-law Amy (Mark) Baldini, and brother-in-law Bruce (Heidi) Hutler, and many special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Joe was preceded in death by his father Donald Vosen, his mother Mary Vosen, and sister-in-law Jeanie Vosen.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison, WI 53705. A memorial service celebrating Joe's life will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 6101 University Ave., Madison, WI 53705, with visitation from 10:00 am until the time of service at the church, followed by a light luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe's name would be appreciated to Middleton Outreach Ministry, 3502 Parmenter St, Middleton, WI 53562. Please share your memories.