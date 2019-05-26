Joseph A. Brusca

Joseph Brusca passed away May 24, 2019. Joe was born on May 12, 1925, to Laura and Joseph Brusca in Madison, Wisconsin.

Joe was raised by his mother, grandmother, uncles and the Italian neighborhood known as the Greenbush. Life was harsh growing up without a father during the depression but he always had a roof over his head, food to eat and a loving family.

Joe attended grade school at Saint Joseph's Church & School when it was located on Park Street in the Greenbush. He later attended and graduated from Madison West High School.

Joe enlisted in the US Navy in 1944 and saw action in the Pacific on the USS Panamint AGC-13. He was honorably discharged in 1945 at war's end and returned to Madison. Joe began work with his uncle Savario at Fumusa's Supermarket located on Regent Street.

The store was moved to the corner of Dayton and Charter Street where Joe and partner, Bob Bussan, started Badger Supermarket. Joe eventually bought his partner's stake in the business and expanded to include a wholesale business supplying cheese, and Joe's famous Italian sausage to local and regional restaurants.

Joe was very proud of his Sicilian heritage. He was Columbian of the Year as well as a pivotal member of the Italian Workman's Club. He fought hard to save the Greenbush neighborhood from urban renewal.

Joe's personal life was forever changed when he met and married Patricia Harding in 1947, his lifelong partner of nearly 72 years.

Joe is survived by his wife, Patricia, children, Joseph (Sue), Laura Cross (Steve), Debi Gunderson (Al) and Michael (Linda), ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

Joe also leaves behind many friends through his encounters with his business, church, community, service to his country and travels around the world.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held at church, one hour prior to Mass.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care during his last days.

Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice.

It was a life worth living.

"Let no one speak my eulogy or write my epitaph. Judge me by my actions and character" Dad