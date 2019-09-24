DEFOREST-Joseph A. Beck, age 98, passed away on September 17, 2019.

He was born on December 17, 1920 in Benton, Wisconsin, the son of Anthony and Olive Beck. He married Margie Miller on November 2, 1946 after returning from World War II Army Duty in Europe.

Joe worked many years for Webcrafters, Inc. of Madison. He retired in 1983 at the age of 64. He began taking carving classes and became a very skilled craftsman. He enjoyed carving birds and learned a great deal about the habitat of the birds he carved. Joe was asked to join the RSVP Folk Fair School Program to exhibit and explain his carvings. He was also asked to be a part of the Babes Program, a Drug and Alcohol Prevention Program, working with the Head Start Programs. He participated in these two programs for about twenty years.

Joe moved to DeForest in 1992.

Joe was preceded in death by his son, Dennis; daughter-in-law, Pamela; and sons, Steven and Glenn. He is survived by his wife, Margie of Randolph, WI where Joseph and Margie have resided for the past year, and his son, James of Madison.

A Memorial service will be held on Friday Sept 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 5763 County Rd, Q, Waunakee. A reception will follow at the church.



