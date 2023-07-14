Jon Scott Haller

Madison- Jon Scott Haller, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, after more than a year battle with cancer. Jon was born in Madison on October 29, 1959, to Mary and the late Roy Haller. Jon was a loving husband, father, stepfather, son, and brother. Jon graduated from West High School in 1977, earned a bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison in 1982, and an MBA, again from UW-Madison, in 1996.

Jon was passionate about the Badgers and Packers, college and NFL football, peanut butter toast, smooches, Washington Island, and Island-strength coffee. And he got wonderful joy out of his additional passions - that is, borderline obsessions – of tennis, (double) IPAs, and listening to music, particularly, alt-country/Americana, southern rock, and the blues. His time employed by Wazoo Records and B-Side Records fueled and enhanced his love for music. The online hunt for, and discovery of, new bands and good music was a labor of love for him.

Tags