Madison- Jon Scott Haller, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, after more than a year battle with cancer. Jon was born in Madison on October 29, 1959, to Mary and the late Roy Haller. Jon was a loving husband, father, stepfather, son, and brother. Jon graduated from West High School in 1977, earned a bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison in 1982, and an MBA, again from UW-Madison, in 1996.
Jon was passionate about the Badgers and Packers, college and NFL football, peanut butter toast, smooches, Washington Island, and Island-strength coffee. And he got wonderful joy out of his additional passions - that is, borderline obsessions – of tennis, (double) IPAs, and listening to music, particularly, alt-country/Americana, southern rock, and the blues. His time employed by Wazoo Records and B-Side Records fueled and enhanced his love for music. The online hunt for, and discovery of, new bands and good music was a labor of love for him.
He rarely missed his girls’ soccer games – whether for club soccer or the high school season. And the often-long driving trips provided ample time for them to catch up with each other. Listening to music with them, episodes of “The Office, UW hockey games, trips to Lambeau, and - in the kids’ early years, cartoons – kept Jon busy during his 30’s and 40’s. He also spent several years playing pick-up basketball and working toward his MBA.
Jon always said his beloved wife, Brenda, was his “50th-birthday present.” He picked up tennis at this late stage in life in order to date her and he never looked back, typically playing four or five times a week – often with Brenda. Together they also enjoyed vacation getaways to Kickapoo Valley Ranch, Washington Island, Florida, San Diego, Mt. Morris, WI, and Mount Desert Island in Maine, where they were married.
Most of his work life was spent with the Credit Union National Association (CUNA), where, as Director of Market Research, he helped credit unions grow and made a number of lasting friendships.
He was a proud member of the Breakfast Club, and Hootie Hoo (2021 MVP!!). Jon enjoyed having a beverage or two monthly with his Club mates and sharing laughs with some of his Hootie Hoo brothers over lunch. He also got pleasure out of catching up with his high school buddies, having in-week gatherings with Brenda and Megan, and weekly get-togethers with the Haller girls.
Jon will be remembered for his kind heart, patience, devotion to his family, dry sense of “Haller” humor, love of laughter, and passion for music.
Jon is survived by his wife, Brenda; daughters, Macaulay (Mitchel) and Dylan; stepdaughter, Megan; mother, Mary; sister, Elise; nephew, Curtis; niece, Kacie Marie; and granddaughter, Edie.
Jon was preceded in death by his older brother, Jeff, and father, Roy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, WI. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service.