Jon J. Sanger

Madison- Jon Jacob Sanger, age 53, was born on March 29, 1966, to Jack Sanger and Betty Seely.

He went to be with the lord unexpectedly on December 3, 2019. Jon was a great man who loved his children and grandchildren. He had a huge heart of gold. He would give anyone the shirt off his back. He was always the protector of his family and friends.

Jon has left behind his beloved children, Jacob (Tina) Sanger, Justin (Jenna) Higgins, and Jessica (Cameron) Sanger; seven precious grandchildren, Jestin, Julian, Haydn, Jalen, Jocelyn, Jordyn and Brooks. He is further survived by his two sisters, Holly (Tony) and Jackie; two brothers, Todd and David, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jack; two sisters, Dawn and Cheryl; stepfather, Russ; and niece, Tasha. Jon was loved very much by his family and friends. He will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at Bethesda Church, 3245 E. Washington Ave., Madison. Visitation will be held at church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

