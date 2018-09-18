MADISON - Jon Eric Thompson died peacefully, surrounded by family at UW Hospital in Madison on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 at the age of 57.

Jon was born in Madison on Sept. 18, 1960, and grew up in Mount Horeb and Middleton. He worked at Joyce Beverages for 25 years.

Jon loved music, sports, fishing, and long days of golf with his friends. He was kind, generous, and loving. He cared deeply for his son, Jacob; his girlfriend, Lisa; his family and many friends.

Jon is survived by his son, Jacob; girlfriend, Lisa Albrecht; mother, Janet Hilderbrand; father, James (Cheri) Thompson; siblings, Joel, Jeron (Rhonda), and Julie (David) Rasmussen. He is further survived by his nieces and nephews, Kendra and James Rasmussen, Nicholas and Kasey Thompson, and Joshua Thompson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alvin and Bernice Thompson and Ina Tvedt; uncle, Mark “Tweety” Tvedt; and nephew, Jesse Kessenich.

A celebration of Jon’s life is planned for Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at THE THIRSTY GOAT, 3040 Cahill Main, Fitchburg where we will gather, share stories and watch the Packers game in his honor. Packers attire is encouraged.

The family would like to thank the UW Hospital Palliative Care Team, Nurses, CNAs and other staff for the amazing care they provided to Jon and his family.

