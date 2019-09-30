Johnny M. Gerbitz

Johnny Gerbitz, age 77, of Prairie du Sac died peacefully in his sleep on September 29, 2019.

Johnny was born April 6, 1942 in Mancos CO. to Pamona "Mona" and John Gerbitz. Mona remarried to Mark Lawson when Johnny was 9 years old.

Johnny attended East High School and college in Salt Lake City, Utah where he met and married his first wife, Jacqueline Hamm. They had two children, Julie Marie (Brian Goldsworthy) and Jeff (Jane) Gerbitz. Following Jackie's death, Johnny remarried Marcia Price of Sauk City, and gained two step children – Samuel (Kasey McNamer) Peterson and Kelly (William) Kennedy, and a grandson Mikhail.

Johnny worked for almost 45 years coordinating highway projects for the Federal Highway Administration, moving from Utah to Oregon, Oklahoma, Washington DC, New Mexico and finally Madison WI.

Johnny enjoyed his family, work and the Winnequah Gun Club of which he was a member.

Johnny is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mildred Lawson of Salt Lake City; and his grandparents Milton and Florence (Sheek) Roberts of Mancos CO.

His family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Agrace Hospice Service and The Pines Assisted Living.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.