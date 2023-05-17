With sadness, love, and profound gratitude, the family of John William Matoushek, 76, announces his passing on Friday, May 12, 2023. John was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Dec. 18, 1946, to John “Jack” and Corrine (Cabella) Matoushek. He spent his childhood and early career in Milwaukee, having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. He moved to Madison, Wis., with his family in 1978, where he has since resided.
John began his career as a Certified Public Accountant, working for what was then a Big 8 accounting firm (Arthur Young). He later went to work for the Commerce Corporation, providing oversight for venture capital investments in North and South America. His favorite job was working for Andersen Hospitals in which the company ran alcohol / drug rehabilitation centers and programs in Southern Wisconsin and in partnership with the United Auto Workers in Toledo, Ohio. Prior to retirement, John was a researcher for the University of Wisconsin.
John is survived by his former wife, Carol Braun, and their three daughters, Kristin (Sean) Walker, Nicole (Phil Herlein) and Erika (Jim) Sweeney; his mother, Corrine; brothers, Tom (Joann) and Jim (Sally); and the grandchildren he dearly loved, Kameron Cleveland, Kailie and Kieran Sweeney, and Melanie, Samuel and Raquel Walker. He was a friend to many, including a special friendship with Muna Nijem. He was preceded in death by his father; and brother, Michael.