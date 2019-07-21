John W. Stevenson

John W. "Jack" Stevenson, age 91, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.

Jack was born on Dec. 8, 1927, in St. Paul, Minn., the son of Earl W. and Mary E. (Fitzpatrick) Stevenson. His family relocated to Madison in 1940. He attended Central High School, where he was the drum major in the band. Jack was also the drum major for Four Lakes Council Boy Scouts and Bugle Corps and the VFW. On Nov. 11, 1948, he was united in marriage to Lois Jean Bartell in Madison, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

Jack attended UW-Madison and the Police Academy. In 1951, Jack joined the Madison Police Department. In 1956, he purchased Hoffman Chemical and Supply Co. In 1961, he founded DnS Janitorial. Both businesses are now known as Kleenmark. Jack remained active with the police department until 1957, when he started working as the Deputy Coroner and in 1961, became the Coroner for Dane County. On Jan. 17, 2002, Jack married Judith M. Brogley in Fountain Hills, Ariz.

Jack was involved with Boy Scouts for many years and received the Eagle Scout in 1944, Silver Beaver in 1985, the Glacier's Edge Council Distinguished Citizen in 2009, and Outstanding Eagle in 2016. Jack was also a Rotary Club member from 1980 until 2018, and was awarded the Cliff Dochterman Rotary Award in 2018.

Jack enjoyed life to the fullest. He rode motorcycles until the age of 70, flew planes, and captained many small vessels on Madison lakes and the Mississippi River. He loved traveling, his favorite destinations being the Hawaiian Islands and the Caribbean.

In death, I leave behind my wife; Judith; six children, Sandra Anderson of Madison, William Stevenson of Fitchburg, Mary Stanek of Sarasota, Fla., Donna (Arvo) Mather of Waunakee, Diana Wolfe of Madison and Scott (April) Stevenson of Oregon; step-son, Treavor (Ardis) Steinhoff of Cheyenne, Wyo.; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; long-time friends, Dr. Lou Harned and Ken Burns; and numerous other friends and family. I was preceded in death by my parents; step-mother and best friend, Ceilia Stevenson; first wife, Lois; brother, Richard Stevenson; and sister, Mary Bethel.

A memorial service will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Memorials may be made to Scouts of America or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.