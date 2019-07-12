John W. Richard

MADISON – John "J.R.," age 71, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

He was born on Sept. 6, 1947, in Madison, the son of William and Louise (Kruse) Richard. John graduated from La Follette High School (1966) and UW-Whitewater (1970).



John worked for the State of Wisconsin until he retired in 2002. He loved traveling, and visited Europe and Canada along with all 50 states stopping at National and State parks along the way.

This provided John an opportunity to explore his interests in history and photography.

John enjoyed playing golf for many years and loved doting on his dogs. Most of all, John enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.



John is survived by his sisters, Marty (Stephen) Meek, Carol Richard (Fred Berg) and Laura (David) Thomson; along with his much loved nieces and nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Henry Richard; and sister, Anna Dary.



A memorial service will be held at LAKEVIEW LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4001 Mandrake Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. At John's request "no ties!"



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lakeview Lutheran Church Kitchen Food Bank, Dane County Humane Society or Lutheran Church Disaster Relief Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420